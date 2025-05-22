Analog Devices CFO Confirms Cyclical Upturn, Sees 'Continued Growth'

Analog Devices, Inc ADI shares are trading higher in the premarket session on Thursday after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results.

The company’s quarterly revenue increased 22% year-on-year to $2.64 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.85 beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.70.

Analog Devices’ Industrial revenue grew by 16.8% Y/Y to $1.16 billion. Automotive revenue climbed 24.2% Y/Y to $849.51 million.

Consumer revenue grew by 29.7% to $317.76 million, and Communications revenue increased by 32.1% to $315.06 million.

The adjusted gross margin improved by 270 bps to 69.4%. The adjusted operating margin climbed by 220 bps to 41.2%.

Analog Devices held $2.38 billion in cash and equivalents as of May 3, 2025, generating $819.5 million in operating cash flow.

The Analog Devices Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 18, 2025, to all shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2025.

CEO and Chair Vincent Roche said that against a backdrop of global trade volatility, the company’s performance reflects the ongoing cyclical recovery and the strength and resiliency of its business model.

CFO Richard Puccio said second-quarter bookings accelerated across all end markets and regions, resulting in continued sequential backlog growth. The improving demand signals it saw throughout its fiscal second quarter support its outlook for continued growth in the third quarter and reinforce its view that it is in a cyclical upturn.

Analog Devices expects fiscal third-quarter 2025 revenue of $2.65 billion-$2.85 billion, above the analyst consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The company projects adjusted EPS of $1.82-$2.02 against the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83.

Price Action: ADI stock is trading higher by 3.15% to $229.22 premarket at last check Thursday.

