Zoom Stock Climbs After Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results, Raised FY Guidance

Zoom Communications Inc. ZM released its first-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Zoom reported quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.17 billion which met the Street estimate.

At the end of the first quarter, Zoom reported the following customer metrics:

4,192 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 8% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

A trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate for Enterprise customers of 98%.

Online average monthly churn of 2.8% for the first quarter, down 40 bps from the same quarter last fiscal year.

The percentage of total Online MRR from Online customers with a continual term of service of at least 16 months was 74.2%, up 40 bps year-over-year.

“We delivered another solid quarter, exceeding guidance in both revenue and profitability — a testament to the strength of our platform and AI-first innovation,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom’s CEO.

“In an uncertain macro-economic environment, customers are turning to Zoom to drive efficiency, improve customer and employee experiences, and future-proof their businesses,” Yuan added.

Outlook: Zoom raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.34 to $5.37 to $5.56 to $5.59, versus the $5.41 analyst estimate, and raised its revenue outlook from a range of $4.79 billion to $4.79 billion to a new range of $4.8 billion to $4.81 billion, versus the $4.79 billion estimate.

ZM Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Zoom stock was up 1.74% at $83.70 after-hours Wednesday.

