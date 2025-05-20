CXApp Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Earnings: Details

Zinger Key Points
- CXApp reports quarterly losses of 8 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 24 cents.
- Gross margin comes in at 88%, up from 82% from the same period last year.
CXApp Inc. CXAI released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.
The Details: CXApp reported quarterly losses of eight cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of 24 cents and is up from losses of 34 cents from the same period last year.
For the first quarter, CXApp reported:
- ARR Expansion Growth of more than 130% and renewals for three large Fortune 500 clients
- Subscription to One time Revenue split of 99%, up from 87% in the first quarter of 2024.
- Gross Margin of 88%, up from 82% in the first quarter of 2024.
“The CXAI platform anchored on customer experience (CX) and artificial intelligence (AI) is the most advanced technology solution solving the biggest problems in our industry post the pandemic — the Return to Office (RTO) and Employee Engagement. The first quarter in 2025 has seen a resurgence of RTO mandates and an increased interest in Agentic AI solutions that are transformational to employee experiences,” CEO Khurram Sheikh commented.
CXAI Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, CXApp stock was down 3.60% at $1.34 after-hours on Tuesday.
