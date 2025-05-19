Gilat Q1 Revenue Climbs 21%, But Falls Short of Expectations

Zinger Key Points
- Gilat Satellite Networks reported Q1 revenue growth of 21% Y/Y, but it missed analyst consensus.
- The company reiterated its 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, expecting a record year despite Q1's revenue shortfall.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT shares are trading lower on Monday by over 9% after the company missed the consensus of $100.2 million for first-quarter 2025 revenue growth.
The Israel-based company reported $92 million in year-over-year revenue for Q1. That’s a 21% increase. In addition:
- Adjusted operating income was $5.2 million, down from $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined to $7.6 million from $9.3 million in the prior year quarter.
- The company reported a loss of about $3.6 million from Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp-up process. Excluding this loss, adjusted EBITDA came in at $11.2 million.
Adi Sfadia, Gilat’s CEO, said the company’s growth is supported by “macro-geopolitical factors that are driving increased investment in secure, mission-critical communications worldwide.”
Sfadia added that Gilat Stellar Blu’s ramp up is “on track”, and that its Sidewinder ESA is now flying on over 150 aircraft.
Outlook: The company reiterated its 2025 guidance for revenue of $415 million-$455 million (vs. consensus of $435.07 million), representing growth of 42% Y/Y at the midpoint.
Gilat projects adjusted EBITDA of $47 and $53 million, representing growth of 18% Y/Y at the midpoint.
As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents stood at $63.8 million.
Price Action: GILT shares are down 9.31% at $6.06 at the last check on Monday.
Image generated by Benzinga using AI
