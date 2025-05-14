Zinger Key Points
- IREN reports first-quarter revenue of $148.1 million, missing analyst estimates of $159.37 million.
- Bitcoin mining revenue increases 24% year-over-year to $141.2 million.
IREN Ltd IREN reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 on Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.
Q3 Earnings: IREN reported first-quarter revenue of $148.1 million, missing analyst estimates of $159.37 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said $141.2 million in revenue came from its Bitcoin BTC/USD mining operations, up 24% year-over-year.
IREN said it mined 1,514 Bitcoin during the quarter, up from 1,347 Bitcoin mined in the second quarter. Total electricity costs increased from $28.9 million to $36.5 million quarter-over-quarter. The company reported an average operating hashrate of 29.4 EH/s in the quarter.
IREN ended the quarter with $184.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
“We’re pleased to report another quarter of strong EBITDA and net profit. Our focus on large-scale data center sites continues to drive rapid growth and strong margins,” said Daniel Roberts, co-founder and co-CEO of IREN.
Outlook: IREN expects its installed capacity to reach 50 EH/s by June 30. The company noted that it climbed to 40 EH/s as of April 16.
IREN said it continues to evaluate expansion opportunities as its customer growth strengthens, supporting its AI colocation pipeline. IREN expects to deliver its 50MW liquid-cooled AI data center in the fourth quarter.
IREN Price Action: IREN Limited shares were up 3.76% in Wednesday’s after-hours session, trading at $8.27 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
