Archer Aviation Inc ACHR will report its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2025 after the market closes today (Monday). Wall Street expects a loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $2.20 million as the flying taxi hopeful revs its rotors for commercialization.

The stock is up a massive 134.9% over the past year, though still down 7.9% year-to-date. That recent dip hasn't shaken bullish technicals.

Let's look at what the charts say and how the stock stacks up against analyst estimates ahead of the first quarter print.

Archer Aviation Stock Chart Screams Bullish Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Archer Aviation stock is cruising above its five-, 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages. It's even flashing bullish across the board, with an RSI (relative strength index) of 57.8 and a MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) reading of 0.32.

With the stock trading at $9.10, it's above key short- and long-term trend lines, including the eight-day SMA (simple moving average), $8.78; 20-day SMA, $8.22 and 50-day SMA, $7.83.

Technically, Archer's setup is strong heading into first-quarter earnings — with slight buying pressure and a well-supported uptrend.

Archer Aviation Analysts See 42% Upside

The consensus analyst rating on Archer Aviation is a Buy with a 12-month price target of $11.10. However, Needham and Canaccord Genuity have leaned more aggressively bullish recently, setting an average target of $13.17 — implying nearly 42% upside.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Andres Sheppard isn't backing down either. He reiterated his Overweight rating and $13 target just ahead of earnings, pointing to Archer's smart strategy: global ops before FAA greenlights, strong partnerships and recent buzz from its Midnight aircraft demo in NYC.

ACHR Price Action: Archer Aviation stock was trading up 3.85% at $9.13 at the time of publication on Monday.

