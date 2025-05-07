May 7, 2025 4:52 PM 1 min read

IonQ Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, Smaller-Than-Expected Loss, Forward Guidance And More

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

IonQ Inc IONQ reported financial results for the first quarter Wednesday after the market close. Here’s an overview of the quantum computing company’s report.

  • Q1 Revenue: $7.57 million, versus estimates of $7.51 million
  • Q1 Loss: 14 cents, versus estimates of 23 cents

IonQ ended the quarter with $697.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“We delivered important commercialization and expansion milestones for both our quantum computing and quantum networking businesses,” said Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ.

“We’re delivering real-world value for our customers today, including a recent demonstration of a 12% speed improvement over classical computing in a simulation of a heart pump using quantum processed data and a production product by our partner Ansys.”

IonQ announced plans to acquire Lightsynq Technologies, as well as plans to launch a global space-to-space and space-to-ground satellite quantum key distribution network in connection with the earnings release.

Guidance: IonQ expects second-quarter organic and inorganic revenue of $16 million to $18 million versus estimates of $16.93 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company expects full-year 2025 organic and inorganic revenue to be in the range of $75 million to $95 million versus estimates of $85.42 million.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were up 2.13% after hours, trading at $29.74 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of IonQ.

IONQ Logo
IONQIonQ Inc
$31.09-2.36%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.56
Growth
83.04
Quality
-
Value
3.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved