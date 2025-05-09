EXCLUSIVE: Inuvo Clocks 57% Topline Growth, Margin Shrinks Due To Product Mix

Inuvo, Inc. INUV announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Friday.

Revenue climbed 57% year-over-year to $26.7 million, marking the highest revenue in the company’s history. The analyst consensus estimate was $23.7 million.

A 61% increase within Platforms and a 31% increase within Agencies & Brands drove the topline growth.

The revenue cost was $5.6 million, compared to $2.1 million Y/Y, due to higher Platform revenue and introducing a new product.

Gross profit increased 41% to $21.1 million. Due to changes in product mix, the margin declined to 79%, down from 87.7% year over year.

Net loss per share was 1 cent, in line with the analyst consensus estimate and compared to a loss of 2 cents a year ago.

The adjusted EBITDA loss was $22 thousand, compared to a $1.0 million Y/Y loss. Inuvo held $2.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

During the quarter, the company launched the enhanced IntentKey Self-Serve Platform, an advanced AI agent for audience discovery and targeting.

It added 20 new IntentKey clients and now has 15 self-service clients.

CEO Richard Howe said it marked its second consecutive quarter, with 57% Y/Y growth driven by both product lines, despite the first quarter being its typically weakest quarter.

Price Action: At the last check on Friday, INUV stock traded higher by 3.81% to $0.409 premarket.

