EXCLUSIVE: Inuvo Clocks 57% Topline Growth, Margin Shrinks Due To Product Mix

Zinger Key Points
- Inuvo Q1 revenue surged 57% YoY to $26.7M, beating estimates, driven by Platforms (+61%) and Agencies & Brands (+31%).
- Gross profit rose 41% to $21.1M, though margin dipped; CEO highlights second straight strong growth despite seasonally weak quarter.
- Don’t miss this list of 3 high-yield stocks—including one delivering over 10%—built for income in today’s chaotic market.
Inuvo, Inc. INUV announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Friday.
Revenue climbed 57% year-over-year to $26.7 million, marking the highest revenue in the company’s history. The analyst consensus estimate was $23.7 million.
A 61% increase within Platforms and a 31% increase within Agencies & Brands drove the topline growth.
Also Read: Inuvo Is Better Aligned With Consumer Demand For Privacy, New Regulations: Analyst
The revenue cost was $5.6 million, compared to $2.1 million Y/Y, due to higher Platform revenue and introducing a new product.
Gross profit increased 41% to $21.1 million. Due to changes in product mix, the margin declined to 79%, down from 87.7% year over year.
Net loss per share was 1 cent, in line with the analyst consensus estimate and compared to a loss of 2 cents a year ago.
The adjusted EBITDA loss was $22 thousand, compared to a $1.0 million Y/Y loss. Inuvo held $2.6 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.
During the quarter, the company launched the enhanced IntentKey Self-Serve Platform, an advanced AI agent for audience discovery and targeting.
It added 20 new IntentKey clients and now has 15 self-service clients.
CEO Richard Howe said it marked its second consecutive quarter, with 57% Y/Y growth driven by both product lines, despite the first quarter being its typically weakest quarter.
Price Action: At the last check on Friday, INUV stock traded higher by 3.81% to $0.409 premarket.
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.