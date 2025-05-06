May 6, 2025 5:28 PM 1 min read

Arista Networks Shares Fall After Mixed Q1 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Miss, Q2 Guidance Below Estimates

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET released its first-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key details from the quarter. 

The Details: Arista Networks reported quarterly earnings of 65 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 60 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $2 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 64.1%, compared to 64.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“As we enter 2025, AI, cloud, and enterprise customers continue to drive network transformation. We surpassed $2 billion in revenue for the first time in Q1 2025 despite the unknowns around tariffs,” stated Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks. “Arista’s trifecta of innovation, growth and profitability is reflected in our results.”

Outlook: Arista Networks sees second-quarter revenue of $2.1 billion, versus the $2.11 billion estimate.

ANET Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Arista Networks stock was down 7.35% after hours at $84 on Tuesday.  

Overview
