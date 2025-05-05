Cummins Beats On EPS, Misses On Revenue — But Keeps Engine Running Despite Uncertainty

Cummins Inc CMI shares traded higher premarket on Tuesday after the company reported first-quarter 2025 results.

Sales declined 3% year over year (Y/Y) to $8.17 billion, missing the consensus of $8.19 billion.

The Indiana-based company stated that sales in North America declined 1% Y/Y and international revenues fell 5% Y/Y in the quarter.

Sales by segments:

Components $2.7 billion (-20% Y/Y)

Engine $2.8 billion (-5% Y/Y)

Distribution $2.9 billion (+15% Y/Y)

Power Systems $1.6 billion (+19% Y/Y)

Accelera $103 million (+11% Y/Y).

CMI reported an operating income of $1.134 billion (vs. $923 million a year ago quarter).

EBITDA came in at $1.5 billion (17.9% of sales) vs. $2.6 billion (30.6%) last year.

EPS for the quarter stood at $5.96 compared to $14.03 a year ago, beating the consensus of $4.85.

Cummins' operating cash outflow for the quarter totaled $3 million, compared to the operating cash flow of $276 million a year ago.

At the end of March 2025, CMI held cash and equivalents of $1.53 billion.

Outlook: Given increasing economic uncertainty, the company planned to not provide revenue or profitability guidance for the rest of 2025.

During the fourth quarter earnings call, Cummins provided 2025 guidance of revenue of down 2% to up 3% and EBITDA of 16.2% and 17.2%.

Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO of Cummins added, “While the outlook for the remainder of the year remains unclear, we remain confident in our position and that our Destination Zero strategy is the right one.”

“Cummins is in a strong position to navigate through economic uncertainty, and we look forward to reinstating our forecast when conditions allow.”

Price Action: CMI shares are down 2.23% at $293.17 premarket at the last check Monday.

