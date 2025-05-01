Atlassian Stock Tanks On Q3 Earnings As Soft Q4 Guidance Overshadows Better-Than-Expected Results

Zinger Key Points
- Atlassian reports third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.
- Atlassian expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion versus estimates of $1.42 billion.
- Learn the top momentum trading strategies for today’s whipsaw market, live with Chris Capre on Sunday, May 4 at 1 PM ET. Reserve your free spot now.
Atlassian Corp TEAM shares are tumbling in Thursday’s after-hours session on the heels of the company’s fiscal third-quarter results. Here’s a look at the highlights from the quarter.
Q3 Earnings: Atlassian reported third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The collaboration and productivity software provider reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 87 cents per share.
Total revenue climbed 14% year-over-year, driven by Cloud revenue growth of 25% year-over-year.
Atlassian generated $652.7 million in cash flow from operations and $638.3 million in free cash flow during the period. The company ended the quarter with $3 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
“Our long-term investments in building a world-class Cloud platform have enabled us to advance the Atlassian System of Work and bring Rovo’s powerful AI capabilities to the center,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-founder and CEO of Atlassian.
“Our vision for the future of human-AI collaboration is resonating deeply with customers, and we are more excited than ever to execute on our mission of unleashing the potential of every team.”
Outlook: Atlassian expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion versus estimates of $1.42 billion. The company anticipates cloud revenue growth of 23% and data center growth of 16.5% on a year-over-year basis in the fourth quarter. Marketplace and other revenue is expected to be approximately flat.
Atlassian also guided for full-year 2025 revenue of $5.19 billion versus estimates of $5.18 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
TEAM Price Action: Atlassian shares were down 17.71% after-hours, trading at $188.51 at the time of publication on Thursday, per Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Apple Reports ‘Strong’ Q2 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Installed Base Hits All-Time High Across All Segments, $100 Billion Buyback And More
- Amazon Q1 Earnings: Double Beat, Q2 Guidance, CEO Focuses On Making ‘Customers’ Lives Easier And Better’
Photo: Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.