April 30, 2025 6:01 PM 1 min read

KLA Stock Slips Despite Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

KLA Corp. KLAC released its third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the quarter. 

The Details: KLA reported quarterly earnings of $8.41 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.08. Quarterly revenues of $3.06 billion beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.01 billion and is up from revenues of $2.36 billion from the same period last year.

“KLA’s March quarter results were above the midpoint of our guidance ranges and established a strong start to the calendar year. Though global trade dynamics are driving uncertainty across the global economy, to date, we have received no indications of demand changes from our customers for calendar year 2025,” said Rick Wallace, CEO of KLA Corporation.

Outlook: KLA sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of between $7.75 and $9.31 per share, versus the $7.98 analyst estimate, and revenue in a range of $2.92 billion to $3.22 billion, versus the $3 billion estimate.

KLAC Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, KLA stock was down 1.81% after-hours at $690 on Wednesday.  

Overview
