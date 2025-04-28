Waste Management Stock Dips On Mixed Q1 Results, Company Says It's 'On Pace' To Achieve 2025 Outlook

Zinger Key Points
- Waste Management reports mixed results for the first quarter.
- The company says its first-quarter results give it confidence that it's on pace to achieve its previously announced 2025 guidance.
Waste Management Inc WM reported mixed first-quarter financial results after the bell on Monday, and shares are moving lower. Here’s a rundown of the report.
- Q1 Revenue: $6.02 billion, versus estimates of $6.12 billion
- Q1 Adjusted EPS: $1.67, versus estimates of $1.62
Total revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management said it generated $1.21 billion in cash from operations during the quarter, resulting in $475 million in free cash flow, in line with company expectations.
The company ended the first quarter with $216 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $414 million at the end of the fourth quarter.
“These solid first quarter results, as well as the strength and resiliency of our business model, give us confidence we are on pace to achieve our 2025 outlook,” said Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management.
Waste Management previously guided for full-year revenue of $25.5 billion to $25.8 billion. The company also forecasted for full-year free cash flow of approximately $2.68 billion to $2.78 billion when it reported fourth-quarter results.
Waste Management executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 10 a.m. ET Tuesday morning.
WM Price Action: Waste Management shares were down 1.78% at $225.01 after-hours at publication Monday, per Benzinga Pro.
Photo: BCFC/Shutterstock.
