Amphenol Q1 Earnings: 48% Topline Growth, Driven By IT, Mobile, Defense Sectors

Amphenol Corp APH reported its fiscal first-quarter 2025 results Wednesday.

The quarterly sales increased by 48% year-on-year to $4.81 billion, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $4.23 billion, driven by excellent organic growth in the IT datacom market as well as robust organic growth in the mobile devices, defense, and communications networks markets, together with contributions from the company’s acquisition program.

Adjusted EPS of 63 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents.

Also Read: Why Nvidia’s Next Moves Matter For Amphenol, Dell, Super Micro

The stock surged after the print.

The adjusted operating margin for the quarter reached a record 21.3%, up from 21.0% a year ago.

Amphenol held $1.67 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 31.

Outlook: Amphenol expects second-quarter sales of $4.90 billion-$5.00 billion. This represents a 36%-39% increase over the prior-year quarter, and the street view pegs expectations at $4.58 billion.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.64–$0.66, representing a 45%–50% increase Y/Y. The analyst consensus estimate stands at $0.55.

Given the better-than-expected performance of the Andrew business so far, Amphenol now expects the acquisition to be approximately $0.09 accretive to the company’s 2025 adjusted EPS, compared to the company’s initial expectation of $0.06.

Price Action: APH stock is up 11.0% to $73.00 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock