April 22, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Enphase Energy Q1 Earnings: Revenue Miss, EPS Miss, Cautious Guidance, Shares Sink

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH reported first-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q1 Earnings: Enphase Energy reported first-quarter revenue of $356.1 million, missing the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. The solar company reported adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, missing analyst estimates of 70 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down from $382.7 million in the prior year’s quarter. U.S. revenue decreased approximately 13% on a quarter-over-quarter basis due to seasonality and “softening” U.S. demand.

Meanwhile, revenues in Europe increased approximately 7% quarter-over-quarter, driven by higher battery sales. Enphase said it shipped approximately 1.53 microinverters, representing 170.1 megawatt hours of IQ batteries in the quarter.

The company generated $48.4 million in cash flow from operations and $33.8 million in free cash flow during the quarter. Enphase ended the period with $1.53 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities.

Check This Out: 3 Green Energy Stocks Trending On Earth Day 2025

Outlook: Enphase expects second-quarter revenue of $340 million to $380 million. The company anticipates a second-quarter gross margin of 42% to 45%, or 44% to 47% on an adjusted basis. The gross margin guidance includes approximately two percentage points of new tariff impacts.

Enphase Energy executives are discussing the quarter on a call with investors and analysts that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ENPH Price Action: Enphase shares were down 12.39% after-hours, trading at $46.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: Sidney van den Boogaard/Shutterstock.

ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$46.91-9.13%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.95
Growth
34.66
Quality
90.81
Value
19.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which solar companies may face similar revenue drops?
How will tariffs impact solar manufacturing costs?
Is there a potential for battery sales growth in Europe?
Which investors will benefit from shifting demand?
What opportunities exist in green energy sectors post-Enphase results?
Which competitors could capitalize on Enphase's struggles?
How will cash flow metrics influence investor sentiment?
Are there ETFs focused on renewable energy worth exploring?
Could seasonality trends affect other solar stocks?
What implications do market reactions have for future investments?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceTop StoriesAfter-Hours CenterMoversenergysolar energywhy it's moving

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved