Levi Strauss Shares Rise After Mixed Q1 Results: Details

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI released its first-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: Levi Strauss & Co. reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the 28 cent analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion missed the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Operating margin was 12.5% compared to 0.04% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBIT margin increased 400 basis points to 13.4% from 9.4% last year on a reported basis primarily due to higher gross margin.

“We exceeded revenue and profitability expectations in Q1 marking a strong start to the year, another proof point that our transformation strategy is working,” said Michelle Gass, CEO of Levi Strauss & Co.

“The Levi’s brand is stronger than ever, and we will continue to fuel this momentum through a robust product pipeline and by keeping the brand firmly at the center of culture across the globe. While we recognize that we are operating in an uncertain environment, our global footprint, strong margin structure, and agile supply chain position us to navigate the balance of the year and beyond,” Gass added.

Outlook: Levi said its 2025 guidance remains unchanged other than to reflect its Dockers business as a discontinued operation and does not reflect any impact from the recently announced tariffs.

LEVI Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Levi Strauss shares were up 2.52% after hours at $13.84 on publication Monday.

