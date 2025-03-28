Dow Dips 150 Points Following Trump's Auto Tariffs, Verint Systems Slides On Q4 Miss: Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed almost no change in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Thursday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points during the session as investors assessed recent tariff-related news.

Late Wednesday, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all auto imports starting next week, with duties on auto parts set to follow in May.

European automakers took a hit, with Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF and Porsche Automobile Holding SE POAHF sliding 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

Shares of TD SYNNEX Corp SNX dipped around 14% on Thursday after the company reported its first-quarter results. Shares of Verint Systems Inc. VRNT fell more than 13% after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY26 EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

On the economic data front, U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 1,000 to 224,000 in the week ending March 22, compared to market estimates of 225,000. The U.S. economy grew by an annualized rate of 2.4% in the fourth quarter, up from 2.3% in the prior estimates. U.S. wholesale inventories increased by 0.3% month-over-month to $903 billion in February compared to a 0.8% gain in the prior month.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with energy, communication services, and information technology stocks recording the biggest losses on Thursday. However, health care and consumer staples stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 155 points to 42,299.70 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.33% to 5,693.31, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.53% to close at 17,804.03 during Thursday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE and Katapult Holdings, Inc. KPLT today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 27.9, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Thursday, versus a prior reading of 27.8.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

