March 27, 2025 4:35 PM 1 min read

KULR Technology Stock Rallies After Strong Q4 Revenues, EPS In Line

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR released its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: KULR Technology reported quarterly GAAP losses of two cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $3.37 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.9 million.

Gross margin was 64% in the fourth quarter, compared to 29% in the same quarterly period of the prior year.

The company reported cash balances of $29,831,858 as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared to $1,194,764 at the end of 2023. In addition, KULR had $20,281,184 of Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared to none at the end of 2023.

KULR will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday to discuss the results.

KULR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, KULR Technology Group shares were up 16.44% after hours at $1.70 on Thursday.  

KULRKULR Technology Group Inc
$1.7512.2%

Price Trend
