KULR Technology Stock Rallies After Strong Q4 Revenues, EPS In Line

Zinger Key Points
- KULR Technology reports quarterly GAAP losses of 2 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate.
- Quarterly revenue clocks in at $3.37 million which beat the consensus estimate of $2.9 million.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR released its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: KULR Technology reported quarterly GAAP losses of two cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $3.37 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.9 million.
Read Next: Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On Autos: What It Means For Your Next Car Purchase
Gross margin was 64% in the fourth quarter, compared to 29% in the same quarterly period of the prior year.
The company reported cash balances of $29,831,858 as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared to $1,194,764 at the end of 2023. In addition, KULR had $20,281,184 of Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared to none at the end of 2023.
KULR will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET Thursday to discuss the results.
KULR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, KULR Technology Group shares were up 16.44% after hours at $1.70 on Thursday.
Read More:
- Read Next: US Adds 50 Chinese Entities To Export Restriction List Curtailing Access To Nvidia, AMD Chips
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.