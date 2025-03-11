Paymentus Rides 33% Transaction Boom To Big Q4 Beat & Solid FY25 Outlook, Stock Jumps

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The company reported fourth-quarter results and above consensus guidance.

Revenue escalated 56.5% year-over-year to $257.9 million, beating the consensus of $222.06 million, led by increased billers and transactions.

The company processed 166.0 million transactions in the quarter, an increase of 33.0% Y/Y.

Adjusted gross profit rose 32.4% and contribution profit surged 30.0% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $27.3 million, up 36.9% Y/Y, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.6%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.13 exceeded the consensus of $0.12.

Outlook: For the first quarter, Paymentus expects revenue of $241 million – $249 million vs. $240.23 million estimate, with contribution profit expected to be $84 million – $86 million and adjusted EBITDA of $24 million – $26 million.

For FY25, the company anticipates revenue of $1.040 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus of $1.023 billion, with contribution profit of $358 million – $366 million and adjusted EBITDA of $112 million – $116 million.

Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO, said, “Paymentus ended the year with quarterly results that exceeded our expectations across virtually all facets of our business. Fourth quarter revenue, contribution profit and adjusted EBITDA rose 56.5%, 30.0% and, 36.9% year-over-year, respectively.”

”These results, combined with our strong bookings and backlog at year-end, give us confidence that we are well positioned to deliver solid growth in 2025, as we continue to execute on our longer-term strategic goals.”

Price Action: PAY shares are up 19.8% at $29.56 at the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Shutterstock.