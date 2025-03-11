March 11, 2025 10:41 AM 1 min read

Paymentus Rides 33% Transaction Boom To Big Q4 Beat & Solid FY25 Outlook, Stock Jumps

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. PAY shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The company reported fourth-quarter results and above consensus guidance.

Revenue escalated 56.5% year-over-year to $257.9 million, beating the consensus of $222.06 million, led by increased billers and transactions.

The company processed 166.0 million transactions in the quarter, an increase of 33.0% Y/Y.

Adjusted gross profit rose 32.4% and contribution profit surged 30.0% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA stood at $27.3 million, up 36.9% Y/Y, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 31.6%.

Adjusted EPS of $0.13 exceeded the consensus of $0.12.

Outlook: For the first quarter, Paymentus expects revenue of $241 million – $249 million vs. $240.23 million estimate, with contribution profit expected to be $84 million – $86 million and adjusted EBITDA of $24 million – $26 million.

For FY25, the company anticipates revenue of $1.040 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus of $1.023 billion, with contribution profit of $358 million – $366 million and adjusted EBITDA of $112 million – $116 million.

Dushyant Sharma, Founder and CEO, said, “Paymentus ended the year with quarterly results that exceeded our expectations across virtually all facets of our business. Fourth quarter revenue, contribution profit and adjusted EBITDA rose 56.5%, 30.0% and, 36.9% year-over-year, respectively.”

”These results, combined with our strong bookings and backlog at year-end, give us confidence that we are well positioned to deliver solid growth in 2025, as we continue to execute on our longer-term strategic goals.” 

Price Action: PAY shares are up 19.8% at $29.56 at the last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.

PAY Logo
PAYPaymentus Holdings Inc
$29.5919.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum90.62
Growth81.76
Quality-
Value15.38
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsEquitiesMid CapNewsGuidanceTop StoriesMoversBriefsStories That Matterwhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved