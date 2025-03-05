MongoDB Stock Plunges After Q4 Results, FY26 Guidance Below Estimates

MongoDB Inc. MDB released its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: MongoDB reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 66 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $548.39 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $519.6 million, up from revenue of $458 million from the same period last year.

“MongoDB delivered a strong end to fiscal 2025 with 24% Atlas revenue growth and significant margin expansion. Atlas consumption in the quarter was better than expected and we continue to see good performance in new workload wins due to the flexibility, scalability and performance of the MongoDB platform. In fiscal year 2026 we expect to see stable consumption growth in Atlas, our main growth driver,” said Dev Ittycheria, CEO of MongoDB.

Outlook: MongoDB sees first-quarter EPS between 63 cents and 67 cents, versus the 62 cent estimate, and revenue in a range of $524 million to $529 million, versus the $527.12 million estimate.

The company sees fiscal 2026 EPS between $2.44 and $2.62, versus the $3.34 estimate, and revenue in a range of $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion, versus the $2.32 billion estimate.

MDB Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, MongoDB shares were down 17.11% after-hours at $218.94 Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock