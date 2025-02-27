Bloom Energy Stock Is Surging: What's Going On?

Bloom Energy Corp BE shares are trading higher in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter.

What Happened: Bloom Energy reported fourth-quarter revenue of $572.39 million, beating analyst estimates of $508.28 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 30 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 60.4% year-over-year, driven by product and service revenue growth of 67.2% year-over-year. Bloom Energy said it generated $484.2 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter. The company ended the quarter with $802.85 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“We are the solution of choice for powering AI, whether that’s large data centers that need reliable power now, or businesses that are going to use AI for productivity gains. Our proven solution is ready to be deployed at GW scale starting this year,” said KR Sridhar, founder, chairman and CEO of Bloom Energy.

See Also: HP Shares Sink After Q1 Report, Weak Forward Guidance

What’s Next: Bloom Energy expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.85 billion versus estimates of $1.67 billion.

Management is currently discussing the quarter on a conference call that got started at 5 p.m. ET.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 19,24% after hours, trading at $25.40 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Bloom Energy.