Sunrun Reports Mixed Q4 Results: EPS Beat, Revenues Miss

Sunrun Inc. RUN reported its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the quarter.

The Details: Sunrun reported quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 26 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $518.49 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $537.91 million.

Sunrun reported:

Customer Additions were 32,932 including 30,709 Subscriber Additions.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Sunrun had 1,048,842 Customers, including 889,186 Subscribers.

Customers grew 12% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Annual Recurring Revenue from Subscribers was approximately $1.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The Average Contract Life Remaining of Subscribers was 17.6 years as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Subscriber Value was $55,811 in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 11% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Creation Cost was $36,634 in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 1% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are growing, generating meaningful cash, increasing our book value of deployed systems, and paying down debt. We are poised to further improve our operating and financial results, and deliver a very strong 2025 with meaningful cash generation,” said Mary Powell, Sunrun’s CEO.

“Our actions to optimize our product mix, prioritize the highest value geographies and routes to market and an intense focus on cost as we grow have resulted in the highest Net Subscriber Values Sunrun has ever reported,” Powell added.

RUN Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sunrun shares were up 2.92% after-hours at $8.14 on Thursday.

