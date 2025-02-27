ADT Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, New Buyback And More

ADT Inc ADT reported fourth-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: ADT reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 19 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 8% year-over-year and recurring monthly revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $359 million. Monitoring and related services revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in average prices. Security installation, product and other revenue increased primarily due to a higher mix of professionally installed systems at higher average prices.

Income from continuing operations was $197 million in the fourth quarter. ADT ended the quarter with a total cash and cash equivalents balance of $96 million.

“We delivered strong 2024 results including a record-high recurring monthly revenue balance, record customer retention, and very strong cash generation. All delivered while continuing to invest in ADT’s future which includes the launch of our proprietary ADT+ platform enabling unique and differentiated customer offerings such as Trusted Neighbor,” said Jim DeVries, chairman, president and CEO of ADT.

“We are maintaining this momentum into the new year, anchored in our plans to again deliver solid growth in cash flow and earnings per share.”

ADT’s board approved a new share repurchase plan of up to $500 million through April 30, 2026.

Outlook: ADT expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $5.03 billion to $5.23 billion versus estimates of $5.1 billion, per Benzinga Pro estimates. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of 77 cents to 85 cents per share versus estimates of 81 cents per share.

ADT Price Action: ADT shares were up 6.71% at $8.03 at the time of publication Thursday, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of ADT.