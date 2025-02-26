Kratos Defense & Security Shares Fall After Q4 Revenues Miss Estimates

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS reported its fourth-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.

The Details: Kratos Defense & Security reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $1.13 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Kratos also announced an approximate 50/50 partnership with RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. for the establishment of a U.S.-based merchant supplier of solid rocket motors and other energetics. The new joint venture, named Prometheus Energetics, is set to be headquartered on an approximate 500-acre site near the U.S. Navy and Army facility in Crane, Indiana.

“Kratos’ full year 2024 and fourth quarter demonstrated once again that we can significantly organically grow the business, and make sizable internally funded investments, positioning the Company for accelerating future growth, while also generating significant, positive operating cash flow,” said Eric DeMarco, Kratos’ president and CEO.

“We have recently received several large new program and contract awards, including in the hypersonic, target drone, jet engine, rocket and satellite system areas, enabling us to increase our expected revenue growth rate for 2026 to a range of 13 percent to 15 percent above our current 2025 financial forecast that we provided today, which includes 10 percent growth over 2024,” DeMarco added.

KTOS Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are down 8.37% after-hours at $22.87 Wednesday.

