Axon Enterprise Shares Rally After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results, Strong Forward Guidance

Axon Enterprise Inc. AXON reported its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Axon Enterprise reported quarterly earnings of $2.08 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.40. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $575 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $566.08 million and is an increase over revenue of $432.14 million from the same period last year.

For fiscal 2024 Axon reported:

Axon Cloud & Services revenue grew 44% to $806 million

Annual recurring revenue grew 37% to $1 billion

Annual net income of $377 million supported non-GAAP net income of $466 million

Read Next: Tesla Competes Against Chinese Rivals ‘With One Hand Tied Behind Its Back’: Analyst

“We closed 2024 with record quarterly revenue of $575 million in Q4, up 34% year over year, for our 12th consecutive quarter of 25%+ growth. TASER revenue of $221 million grew 37% year over year, fueled by the continued scaling of TASER 10 and growing adoption of our VR training solutions,” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

“Sensors & Other revenue of $124 million grew 18% year over year, supported by continued strong demand for Axon Body 4 and Axon Fleet 3. Axon Cloud & Services accounted for 40% of our total revenue, growing 41% year over year to $230 million as adoption of our premium subscription offerings continued to build,” the company said.

Outlook: Axon Enterprise sees fiscal 2025 revenue in a range of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion, versus the $2.55 billion estimate.

AXON Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Axon Enterprise shares are up 12.75% after hours at $559.99 Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image courtesy of Axon Enterprise, Inc.