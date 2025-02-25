Intuit Shares Rise Following Q2 Earnings Beat: The Details

Intuit Inc INTU reported fiscal second-quarter financial results Tuesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key details from the quarter.

Q2 Revenue: $4 billion, versus estimates of $3.83 billion

Q2 Adjusted EPS: $3.32, versus estimates of $2.58

Total revenue was up 17% year-over-year. Global Business Solutions revenue was up 19% year-over-year and Online Ecosystem revenue increased 21% year-over-year. Credit Karma revenue jumped 36% year-over-year and Consumer Group revenue increased 3%, while ProTax Group revenue fell 1% year-over-year.

Intuit reported second-quarter operating income of $593 million, and adjusted operating income of $1.3 billion, up 26% year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with $2.5 billion in total cash and investments and $6.3 billion in debt.

“We are making great progress fueling the financial success of consumers, businesses, and accountants with our AI-driven expert platform,” said Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit.

“Intuit Assist is delivering ‘done-for-you’ experiences to complete tasks, automate end-to-end workflows, and connect customers to AI-powered human experts, powering their prosperity.”

Outlook: Intuit expects third-quarter revenue of $7.55 billion to $7.6 billion. The company sees third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $10.89 to $10.95 per share.

Intuit expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $18.16 billion and $18.35 billion versus estimates of $20.53 billion, according to estimates of Benzinga Pro. The company anticipates full-year earnings of $19.16 to $19.36 per share versus estimates of $22.13 per share.

“We are confident in delivering double-digit revenue growth and expanding margin this year, and we are reiterating our full year guidance for fiscal 2025,” said Sandeep Aujla, CFO of Intuit.

Intuit executives are currently discussing the quarter on a conference call that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

INTU Price Action: Intuit shares were up 6.12% after hours, trading at $589.64 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.