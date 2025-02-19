Carvana Stock Hits The Brakes Following Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Upbeat Guidance — 'This Is Just The Beginning'

Carvana Co CVNA reported fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q4 Earnings: Carvana reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.55 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. The used car retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings of 56 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 21 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 46% year-over-year. Carvana sold 114,379 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 50% year-over-year. Net income totaled $159 million and net income margin came in at 4.5% in the fourth quarter.

“In 2024, Carvana became the most profitable public automotive retailer in U.S. history as measured by Adjusted EBITDA margin while also resuming industry-leading growth,” said Ernie Garcia, co-founder and CEO of Carvana.

“This unique combination is the product of more than $10 billion, 10 years, and tens of millions of hours of hard work invested to develop a truly differentiated business model that delivers both better customer experiences and better results. With just ~1% market share today and many opportunities to improve and expand our offering from here, we know this is just the beginning of our journey to change the way people buy and sell cars.”

See Also: Apple Unveils iPhone 16e With A18 Chip, AI Features, $599 Price Tag

Outlook: Carvana said it expects a sequential increase in retail units sold and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter. The company also said it expects “significant growth” in both retail units sold and adjusted EBITDA in full-year 2025.

Carvana executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 5:30 p.m. ET.

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares were up nearly 40% year-to-date heading into the print. The stock was down 6.8% after hours, trading at $262.90 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.