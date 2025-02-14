This Week In Cannabis: RFK's HHS Confirmation, Trump's DEA Bombshell, Earnings, Global News And More

It's been a whirlwind of a week in cannabis. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services left the industry wondering what his renewed pledge to “follow the science on the harms of marijuana” might mean for broader legalization efforts. Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, President Donald Trump tapped Terrance Cole—a long-time “Just Say No” proponent—to lead the DEA, sending mixed signals after Trump's previous campaign promises.

In an unexpected twist, Trump's team also secured the release of U.S. citizen Marc Fogel from a Russian prison colony, where he'd been held for having medical marijuana. The industry witnessed both cautious optimism and fresh uncertainty as new appointments, policy shifts and high-profile business moves clashed and combined, shaping the future of legal cannabis in America and beyond.

Politics And Policy

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Confirmed As HHS Secretary

The Senate confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in a narrow 52-48 vote, with Sen. Mitch McConnell as the sole Republican "no." Kennedy previously touted marijuana legalization on the 2023 campaign trail as a means to address "America's drug addiction problem." In a November 2023 interview, he suggested legal weed could help curtail opioid use.

Now, some cannabis advocates are alarmed by his pledge to "follow the science on the harms of marijuana." He also indicated that, in his new role, he would yield to the DEA's judgment on any rescheduling efforts. When told Sen. Pete Ricketts was concerned about "preventing the expansion of marijuana," Kennedy reportedly responded that he would stay true to evidence-based assessments.

Emily Paxhia of Poseidon Investment Management viewed Kennedy's appointment as a sign of shifting public sentiment around health: "RFK being confirmed demonstrates that the American perspective on ‘health' is shifting to a less conventional and more exploratory mindset. Cannabis sits squarely in the middle of this shift in the health zeitgeist."

Jeremy Berke of Cultivated Daily took a broader view, noting how President Donald Trump had likewise seemed pro-reform on the campaign trail, only to cool off on cannabis legalization once in office: "Trump posted in favor of cannabis reform on the campaign trail, but has been quiet ever since. It doesn’t appear to be an issue he wants to expend political capital on within his own party, but we can only hope we’re wrong."

Trump Names Longtime ‘Just Say No’ Champion As DEA Chief

Over at the White House, Trump tapped Terrance Cole, a 22-year DEA veteran, to serve as the agency's new leader. Cole is known for promoting a tough stance on cannabis, often echoing slogans from the 1980s war on drugs. His selection dimmed hopes that a Biden-era rescheduling push could make a comeback.

Trump announced Cole's appointment on social media, writing, "Together, we will save lives, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN." The pick sent shockwaves through the cannabis industry, already uncertain about whether Trump would maintain—or roll back—federal cannabis reform.

Trump Secures Release Of Cannabis Prisoner Marc Fogel

The Trump administration worked out an agreement with Russian authorities to bring Marc Fogel home after he'd served time in a Russian penal colony on cannabis charges. According to White House national security adviser Michael Waltz, Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, personally traveled to Moscow to pick up Fogel.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president's advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," read Waltz's statement. Fogel's family thanked the administration, calling it "unwavering leadership" that finally ended his three-year ordeal.

Local Developments: Michigan, Delaware And Argentina

Michigan: Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $3 billion investment in road infrastructure, funded partly by a new wholesale cannabis tax. The plan—dubbed the Mi Road Ahead Plan—faces pushback from the local Chamber of Commerce, which fears higher tax burdens for businesses, while some lawmakers argue the state already collects enough for repairs.

Delaware: The state's adult-use market rollout continues, following newly finalized regulations for cultivating, processing and selling marijuana. More than 1,200 applications poured in, though only 125 licenses will be granted. Background checks are now underway and conditional licensees will have 18 months to become fully operational.

Argentina: Security Minister Patricia Bullrich vowed to overhaul the national registry for cannabis cultivation, citing concerns about potential abuse. She plans to reset the entire system, warning that "hecha la ley, hecha la trampa"—or, in essence, where there's a law, there's a loophole.

Markets And Business

Ispire Technology Posts Q2 Results

Ispire Technology Inc. ISPR reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 revenue of $41.8 million, edging slightly higher from $41.7 million a year ago. Gross profit jumped to $7.7 million, a 23.5% increase, while net loss widened to $8 million. Co-CEO Michael Wang highlighted strategic gains, including an overseas expansion and a "successful pre-PMTA meeting with the FDA." CFO Jim McCormick emphasized plans to "reduce operating expenses by an anticipated $8 million annually" by shifting certain roles to Malaysia.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Secures $100M Credit Facility

Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. LIEN, a specialty finance company primarily focused on the U.S. cannabis market, closed on a $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility led by an FDIC-insured bank. This additional capital will help fund new loans to cannabis operators. Executive chairman Scott Gordon noted the facility provides "significant liquidity" to support an active lending pipeline.

Green Check Teams Up With Plaid

Green Check, a key fintech player in cannabis banking, announced a partnership with Plaid, a data network known for secure digital financial services. The move allows underwriters on the Green Check platform to tap into Plaid's expansive network, improving due diligence for cannabis-related businesses. "Our platform has always been a foundation of financial services for the cannabis industry," said Bob Craig, EVP of strategic business development at Green Check. He added that Plaid's connectivity could further open up underbanked cannabis ventures to mainstream financial offerings.

Triple 5 Introduces ‘Pocket Dab‘

House of brands Triple 5 released its Pocket Dab, a device that dispenses .1-gram live rosin "with each twist" for straightforward dosing. Inventor Mark Rhodes said, "We built the Pocket Dab to change the game," focusing on ease of use for both connoisseurs and newcomers. The device officially debuted at CHAMPS Vegas, featuring a sleek design, glass chamber and a black ceramic dual-coil system aimed at delivering "fresh, precise dabs without the mess."

Innovation And Science

FDA Greenlights Fast-Track Cannabis Withdrawal Medication

Pharmaceutical upstart PleoPharma revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted a fast-track designation for PP-01, its investigational treatment for cannabis withdrawal syndrome in patients with cannabis use disorder. If approved, PP-01 would be the first drug specifically formulated to address withdrawal symptoms—such as irritability, anxiety and insomnia—without relying on opioids. CEO Ginger Constantine said the medication's Phase 2b trial showed promise by reducing withdrawal's intensity and improving patient outcomes. A Phase 3 trial is next on the agenda.

Cultivation And Environment

Report: Indoor Growing Consumes More Energy Than All Outdoor Agriculture Combined

A study cited by Evan Mills of the Energy and Resources Group at UC Berkeley found that indoor cannabis cultivation in the U.S. uses more electricity than the entirety of outdoor agriculture. For perspective, according to Mills, some cannabis "plant factories" can draw up to 100 times more energy per square foot than a Walmart. The cause? Specialized, power-hungry lighting and climate-control systems—amplified by states that require in-state production. Despite the cannabis industry's rapid expansion, policymakers have only just begun grappling with its carbon footprint.

Global Developments

Australia's Medical Cannabis Market On The Rise

A new Prohibition Partners report highlights how Australia's medical cannabis market could soon outpace some of Europe's largest. The country's domestic production increased 6.7% in 2023 to 26.6 metric tons, though imports—especially from Canada—still dominate, hitting 42.1 tons in the same year. Local producers are concerned about low-cost Canadian cannabis driving down prices. Political momentum for adult-use legalization remains an open question: The Greens introduced a bill in 2023, but it ran into pushback from lawmakers citing health risks.

Tilray Continues German Expansion

Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY, launched expanded medical cannabis extracts in Germany, emphasizing balanced THC-to-CBD ratios to meet patient demand. The new line includes higher-potency 1:1 formulations and smaller trial-size products. Denise Faltischek, chief strategy officer and head of international, calls the effort part of Tilray's "unwavering focus on innovation and education," underscoring Germany's continued importance as a core European market.

Events

Women Grow Leadership Summit 2025

Set to take place February 17-18 at the Gaylord National Resort in Maryland, the Women Grow summit promises deep dives on everything from business growth to policy advocacy. Brittney Griner, the three-time Olympic gold medalist, headlines with a keynote on women's empowerment, while NFL icon Ricky Williams will host a cannabis advocacy fundraiser. Founder Dr. Chanda Macias sees the summit as both a career fair and a platform to forge serious deals for up-and-coming entrepreneurs: "We will shape the future of cannabis and empower women across the globe."

