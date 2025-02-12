Upwork Shares Rise On Strong Q4 Earnings: 'We Are Poised To Continue To Gain Market Share'

Zinger Key Points
- Upwork beats analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter.
- Upwork expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $186 million to $191 million versus estimates of $183.4 million.
- Get access to your new suite of high-powered trading tools, including real-time stock ratings, insider trades, and government trading signals.
Upwork Inc UPWK shares are moving higher in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported strong fourth-quarter results.
- Q4 Revenue: $191.48 million, versus estimates of $180.94 million
- Q4 Adjusted EPS: 30 cents, versus estimates of 24 cents
Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year. Active clients totaled 832,000 at quarter’s end. Gross services volume per active client came in at $4,815, up 1% year-over-year.
Upwork generated $38.6 million in cash from operations and $34.7 million in free cash flow during the quarter. The company ended the period with $305.76 million in cash and cash equivalents.
“Our 2024 results are a reflection of our strong execution driving durable, profitable growth, bringing new AI innovations to market, and building long-term shareholder value,” said Hayden Brown, president and CEO, Upwork.
“Upwork’s superior scale and model means we are poised to continue to gain market share as a trusted source of high-quality talent and work outcomes, powered by AI, in the years ahead.”
See Also: Robinhood Q4 Earnings Highlights: Record Revenue, EPS Beat Analyst Estimates, Crypto Revenue Up 700%+
Outlook: Upwork expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $186 million to $191 million versus estimates of $183.4 million, per Benzinga Pro. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of 24 cents to 26 cents per share versus estimates of 26 cents per share.
Upwork sees full-year 2025 revenue of $740 million to $760 million versus estimates of $758.5 million. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.10 per share versus estimates of $1.18 per share.
Management is currently discussing the quarter on a conference call that kicked off at 5 p.m. ET.
UPWK Price Action: Upwork shares were up 4.9% after hours, trading at $16.30 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Shutterstock.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.