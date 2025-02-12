The Trade Desk Stock Drops After Q4 Revenues Miss Estimates: Details

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: The Trade Desk reported quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 56 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $741.01 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $758.93 million.

The company reported 2024 gross spend of $12 billion and a customer retention rate of over 95% during the year.

“The Trade Desk once again outpaced nearly every segment of digital advertising in 2024, delivering $2.4 billion of revenue – marking accelerated growth of 26% year over year – and a record $12 billion of spend on our platform. At the same time, we achieved significant profitability and cash flow. While we are proud of these accomplishments, we are disappointed that we fell short of our own expectations in the fourth quarter,” said Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk.

Outlook: The Trade Desk expects first-quarter revenue to be more than $575 million, versus the $591.8 million estimate.

TTD Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, The Trade Desk shares are down 24% after hours at $92.04 Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock