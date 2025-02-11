Zillow Stock Slides After Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates: Details

Zinger Key Points
- Zillow reports quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $554 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $544.96 million.
Zillow Group, Inc. Z reported its fourth-quarter financial results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the report.
The Details: Zillow reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 29 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $554 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $544.96 million and is an increase over revenue of $474 million from the same period last year.
- For Sale revenue was up 15% year-over-year to $428 million in the quarter.
- Residential revenue was up 11% year-over-year to $387 million, benefiting primarily from continued conversion improvements and Zillow Showcase expansion.
- Mortgages revenue increased 86% year over year to $41 million, due primarily to a 90% increase in purchase loan origination volume to $923 million.
- Rentals revenue increased 25% year over year to $116 million, primarily driven by multifamily revenue growing 41% year over year.
“2024 was a remarkable year for Zillow: We achieved our stated goals for the year — including double-digit revenue growth — and we expect to keep up our momentum in 2025,” said Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman.
Outlook: Zillow sees first-quarter revenue of between $575 million and $590 million, versus the $600.84 million analyst estimate.
Z Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Zillow Group shares are down 6.09% after hours at $81.06 Tuesday.
