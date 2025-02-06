CleanSpark Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Shares Jump — 'Why Buy Bitcoin At Current Spot Prices When We Can Mine It For $34,000?'

Zinger Key Points
- CleanSpark reports first-quarter revenue of $162.3 million, beating analyst estimates of $150.87 million.
- CleanSpark reports earnings of 85 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 9 cents per share.
CleanSpark Inc CLSK reported first-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.
Q1 Earnings: CleanSpark reported first-quarter revenue of $162.3 million, beating analyst estimates of $150.87 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The Bitcoin BTC/USD miner reported earnings of 85 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 9 cents per share.
Total revenue was up 120% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $321.6 million, up from $69.1 million in the prior year’s quarter. CleanSpark said it ended the quarter with $929.1 million in Bitcoin and $276.6 million in cash. The company had working capital of $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31.
“This quarter we saw the impact of continuous improvements across what we believe to be the most important industry metrics: operating hashrate, fleet efficiency, marginal cost to mine, bitcoin treasury, and portfolio uptime,” said Zach Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark.
“We exceeded 2024 guidance and surpassed 40 EH/s in January, while driving fleet efficiency down to 16.15 J/Th. “CleanSpark delivered $162.3 million in revenue at a marginal cost to mine of approximately $34,000 per bitcoin for the quarter.”
CleanSpark’s Bitcoin holdings grew to over 10,500 in the quarter. The company noted that all of its Bitcoin has been self-mined.
CleanSpark CFO Gary Vecchiarelli said, “We continue to invest in ourselves because why buy Bitcoin at current spot prices when we can mine it for $34,000?”
See Also: Czech Republic Approves Bitcoin Tax Exemption For Long-Term Holders
CleanSpark noted that its hashrate surpassed 40 EH/s in January. The company expects to reach its goal of 50 EH/s in the first half of 2025.
CleanSpark executives are currently discussing the quarter on a conference call that kicked off at 4:30 p.m. ET.
CLSK Price Action: CleanSpark shares were up 4.62% after hours, trading at $10.86 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.