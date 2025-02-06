Canada Goose Shares Slide On Q3 Earnings

Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are falling Thursday following the company’s third-quarter financial results. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q3 Earnings: Canada Goose reported third-quarter revenue of 607.9 million Canadian dollars ($423.97 million). The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of CA$1.51 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Revenue was down 2% on a year-over-year basis. Direct-to-consumer revenue was up 0.7% to CA$517.8 million, while Wholesale revenue fell 7.5% to CA$75.7 million. Inventory totaled CA$407.4 million at quarter’s end, down 15% year-over-year.

“Our third quarter results highlight the power of strong execution during a key consumer shopping period, particularly in December where we saw significant acceleration in the business,” said Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO of Canada Goose.

“Brand momentum was robust in the quarter, amplified by the integrated global launch of our new Snow Goose collection which drove record-setting media coverage and a three-year high in brand search.”

Outlook: Canada Goose expects a low-single-digit increase to a low-single-digit decrease in revenue growth for fiscal 2025. Direct-to-consumer comparable sales growth is expected to be flat to down mid-single digits.

“Our retail execution delivered solid results despite ongoing macro challenges and, looking ahead, our focus remains on balancing operational excellence with strategic investments and strengthening the foundations that will continue driving both brand heat and commercial momentum across all our channels,” Reiss said.

GOOS Price Action: Canada Goose shares were down 5.64% at $10.07 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

