Boot Barn Stock Falls After Q3 Report: What To Know

- Boot Barn reports earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the $2.29 estimate.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $608.17 million, beating the $607.01 million estimate.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT reported its third-quarter financial results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.
The Details: Boot Barn reported earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the $2.29 estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $608.17 million, beating the $607.01 million estimate.
Same-store sales increased 8.6% compared to the prior-year period, comprised of an increase of 8.2% in retail store same-store sales and an increase of 11.1% in e-commerce same-store sales. The company opened 13 new stores, bringing its total store count to 438 as of the quarter end.
“I want to thank the entire Boot Barn team for their excellent execution and dedication during a busy holiday season, which resulted in strong third-quarter results and earnings per diluted share above the high end of our guidance range. The strength we saw in the business was once again driven by broad-based growth across all major merchandise categories, channels and geographies, resulting in a consolidated same-store sales increase of 8.6%,” said John Hazen, Interim CEO.
“We also grew total sales 16.9% compared to the prior-year period, driven in part by the 13 new stores we opened in the third quarter and the 39 new stores we have opened year-to-date through our third fiscal quarter,” Hazen added.
Outlook: Boot Barn raised its fiscal 2025 GAAP EPS guidance from a range of $5.30 to $5.60 to a range of $5.81 to $5.90, versus the $5.76 estimate, and raised its fiscal 2025 sales guidance from a range of $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion to a range of $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion, versus the $1.91 billion estimate.
BOOT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Boot Barn Holdings shares are down 6.60% after-hours at $163 on Thursday.
Photo: Courtesy of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
