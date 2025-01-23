American Express Co. AXP is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results on Friday before the opening bell. Here's what investors will be watching for when the financial services giant reports.

What To Watch: Analysts expect American Express to post earnings of $3.04 per share and quarterly revenue of $17.16 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro. The company has beat earnings expectations in each of the first three quarters of 2024.

Wall Street analysts and investors are likely interested in credit metrics, including net charge-offs and delinquency rates, which impact the company’s profitability and risk profile. They also provide insight into the strength of the consumer.

Investors will also be looking for growth in net interest income which has been a key driver of revenue increases for the company. Net interest income was $4 billion for the third quarter, up 7.4% from $3.7 billion year-over-year.

RBC Capital’s Jon Arfstrom maintained American Express with a Buy rating. He also raised its price target from $315 to $330 heading into earnings. The analyst expects "steady fundamental results" with higher spending volumes and loan growth driven by holiday season tailwinds, as reported by TipRanks.

American Express shares have gained more than 70% over the past year. They’re trading at 52-week highs heading into its fourth-quarter report Friday morning.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, American Express shares are trading at 52-week highs, up 0.68% at $324.46 at the time of publication Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock