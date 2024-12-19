FuelCell Energy Q4 Revenue Surges 120%, Backlog Climbs 13%, But Losses Persist Amid Restructuring Efforts

Zinger Key Points
- FuelCell's Q4 revenue jumped 120% to $49.3 million, driven by GGE and Ameresco agreements, beating expectations.
- FuelCell expects to see a material improvement in revenues for fiscal year 2025.
FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL shares are trading lower after the company reported its fourth quarter 2024 results.
The company’s total revenues grew 120% year-over-year to $49.326 million, beating the consensus of $39.716 million.
Product revenues rose to $25.4 million for the three months ending October 31, 2024, from $10.5 million a year earlier. The increase was driven by $18.0 million from the GGE Agreement for fuel cell module replacements in Korea and $7.7 million from a sales contract with Ameresco for a 2.8 MW platform for the Sacramento Sewer District.
Service agreements revenue rose to $5.6 million from $(0.8) million, driven by two module exchanges during the quarter. Generation revenue increased 40.3% to $12.0 million due to the Toyota and Derby projects.
Advanced Technologies revenue grew to $6.4 million, supported by ExxonMobil‘s Rotterdam project and government contracts, offset by $0.8 million lower revenue from the EMTEC Joint Development Agreement.
The company reported a loss per share of $2.21, missing the consensus loss of $1.75. The company reported a gross loss of $10.9 million, down from the previous year’s $1.5 million loss.
Operating expenses for the quarter decreased to $30.1 million from $34.9 million the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA loss improved to $25.3 million in the quarter from the $30.8 million loss a year ago.
In November, FCEL announced a global restructuring in the U.S., Canada, and Germany to reduce operating costs by 15% in fiscal 2025, including a 13% workforce reduction. Delays in solid oxide and carbon capture product timelines mean it will not meet revenue targets provided in fiscal 2022.
However, FuelCell expects a material revenue improvement in fiscal 2025, driven by contracted deliveries, including replacement modules for GGE.
As of October 31, 2024, FuelCell had $318.0 million in cash, restricted cash, and short-term investments, down from $403.3 million in 2023. This included $148.1 million in unrestricted cash, $109.1 million in investments, and $60.8 million in restricted cash.
During the quarter, the company sold 1.9 million shares under its Amended Open Market Sale Agreement at $11.23 per share, generating $21.5 million in gross proceeds and $20.8 million net after $0.6 million in fees.
As of October 31, 2024, FCEL’s backlog rose 13.1% to $1.16 billion year-over-year, driven by the GGE Agreement. The backlog includes product, service, and generation agreements, with a weighted average term of 16 years.
Price Action: FCEL shares are trading lower by 3.05% at $9.52 at the last check Thursday.
