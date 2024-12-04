American Eagle Shares Drop After Q3 Results, Weak Holiday Guidance: Details

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO reported its third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: American Eagle Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of 48 cents per share. Revenue came in at $1.28 billion, down from $1.3 billion from the same period last year.

Total comparable sales increased 3%, following 5% reported comp growth last year.

Total net revenue of $1.3 billion declined 1%, including approximately $45 million of adverse impact from the retail calendar shift.

Aerie comparable sales increased 5% on a 12% increase last year.

American Eagle comparable sales grew 3% following 2% growth last year.

Gross profit of $527 million decreased 3%.

Gross margin of 40.9% compared to 41.8% last year, reflecting increased markdowns and expense deleverage related to the retail calendar shift.

Read Next: UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot Outside NYC Hotel

“Building on our positive performance in the first half of the year, third-quarter results provide another proof point of the effectiveness of our Powering Profitable Growth Plan. Led by a strong back-to-school season, we achieved comparable sales growth across brands and channels, and delivered adjusted operating income at the high end of our guidance range,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s CEO.

Outlook: American Eagle sees fourth-quarter comparable sales up approximately 1% with total revenue down 4% year-over-year.

AEO Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, American Eagle Outfitters shares are down 12.76% after-hours at $17.92 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Read More:

Photo: Courtesy of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.