AeroVironment Stock Falls On Q2 Earnings: The Details

AeroVironment Inc AVAV reported second-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q2 Earnings: AeroVironment reported second-quarter revenue of $188.5 million, up from $180.8 million year-over-year, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, down from adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share year-over-year.

Total revenue was up 4% year-over-year, reflecting higher product sales and service revenue. Income from operations was $7 million in the quarter, down from $25.2 million in the prior year’s quarter. The company said it had a funded backlog of $467.1 million as of Oct. 26, up from $400.2 million as of April 30.

"AeroVironment continues to deliver strong results, including record second-quarter revenue along with a healthy funded backlog that is 25% higher than the prior quarter. Key wins from our Loitering Munition Systems segment continue to drive growth for the company,” said Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and CEO of AeroVironment.

Looking Ahead: AeroVironment continues to expect full-year 2025 revenue of $790 million to $820 million and full-year adjusted earnings of $3.18 to $3.49 per share.

"We expect our proposed acquisition of BlueHalo to further advance our growth opportunities with a highly complementary portfolio of products, customers and capabilities in key defense space and intelligence sectors and establish AeroVironment as the next generation defense technology company for our customers. We look forward to continued momentum beyond fiscal year 2025,” Nawabi said.

Management is currently discussing the quarter on a call with analysts and investors that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

AVAV Price Action: AeroVironment shares were down 7.98% in after-hours, trading at $181.18 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of AeroVironment.