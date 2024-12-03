Box Stock Dips After Narrow Q3 EPS, Revenue Beats: Details

Box, Inc. BOX reported its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Box reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 42 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $276 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $275.17 million and is an increase over sales of $261.54 million from the same period last year.

Remaining performance obligations (RPO) as of Oct. 31, 2024, were $1.282 billion, a 13% increase year-over-year.

Billings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 were $264.7 million, a 4% increase from billings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 of $253.7 million.

Third-quarter billings were impacted by a roughly 100 basis point tailwind from FX versus the company’s prior expectations of 210 basis point tailwind.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $226.1 million, or 81.9% of revenue.

Non-GAAP operating income in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $80.2 million, or 29.1% of revenue.

“We delivered strong third-quarter financial results and unveiled the most transformational product line-up in Box history,” said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. “Now businesses of all sizes will be able to realize the full value of their content and leverage the data inside their files to drive innovation, automate processes, and secure their most important information as we drive a new era of Intelligent Content Management.”

Outlook: Box sees fourth-quarter revenue of $279 million, versus the $278.544 million estimate, and adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, in line with estimates.

BOX Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Box shares are down 4.13% after-hours at $33 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Box, Inc.