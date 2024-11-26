HP Stock Drops After Q4 Results, Weak Forward Guidance: Details

HP Inc. HPQ reported its fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: HP reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in $14.05 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $13.99 billion and is an increase over sales of $13.82 billion from the same period last year.

HP’s net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $1.6 billion.

Accounts receivable ended the quarter at $5.1 billion, up two days quarter over quarter at 33 days.

Inventory ended the quarter at $7.7 billion, down four days quarter over quarter to 63 days.

Accounts payable ended the quarter at $16.9 billion, up seven days quarter over quarter to 138 days.

HP generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow in the fourth quarter.

HP also raised its annual dividend by 5%, boosting its quarterly cash dividend from $0.2756 to $0.2894 per share.

“We are pleased with our Q4 performance where we saw revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter, driven by steady progress in Personal Systems and Print,” said Enrique Lores, HP president and CEO.

“With momentum heading into FY25, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the commercial opportunity and lead the future of work,” Lores added.

Outlook: HP expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of between 70 cents and 76 cents per share, versus the 85 cent estimate, and fiscal 2025 earnings of between $3.45 and $3.75 per share, versus the $3.60 estimate.

HPQ Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, HP shares are down 7.93% after-hours at $36 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock