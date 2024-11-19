Keysight Technologies Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, 'Confidence In Our Ability To Outperform'

Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported fiscal fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $1.29 billion, versus estimates of $1.26 billion

Q4 Adjusted EPS: $1.65, versus estimates of $1.57

Cash flow from operations was $359 million in the quarter, versus $378 million in the prior year’s quarter. The company generated $328 million in free cash flow in the fourth quarter, down from $340 million year-over-year.

The company had $1.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Oct. 31.

“Keysight executed well and delivered fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share above the high end of guidance under market conditions which remained consistent with our expectations," said Satish Dhanasekaran, president and CEO of Keysight.

"As we look ahead, the strength of our differentiated portfolio, deep engagement with customers and the accelerating pace of technology innovation give us confidence in our ability to outperform as markets recover."

Q1 Outlook: Keysight expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.265 billion to $1.285 billion. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $1.65 and $1.71 per share.

Management will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to further discuss the quarter with analysts and investors.

KEYS Price Action: Keysight shares were up 10.42% in after-hours, trading at $167.98 at the time of publication Tuesday, per Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.