Niu Q3 Earnings: Scooter Volume Up, But Price Drops And Margins Tighten, Strong Q4 Outlook And More

Chinese electric scooter company Niu Technologies NIU reported a fiscal third-quarter 2024 revenue growth of 10.5% to 1.02 billion Chinese yuan ($145.90 million), mainly due to an increase in sales volume of 17.5%, partially offset by a decrease in revenues per e-scooter of 6.0%.

The company reported loss per ADS of $(0.07). Adjusted net loss was (34.25) million Chinese yuan, compared to (69.96) million Chinese yuan loss a year ago.

The number of e-scooters sold increased by 17.5% Y/Y to 312,405, with sales in China growing by 12.4%. International e-scooter sales climbed 50.3% to 53,311 units. The number of franchised stores in China was 3,345 as of September 30, 2024.

The quarterly gross margin declined 760 basis points Y/Y to 13.8%, mainly due to a higher proportion of kick-scooter sales in international markets, changes in the product mix of e-scooters, and increased sales incentives to franchisees in the Chinese market.

The operating loss for the quarter was (58.49) million Chinese yuan versus a loss of (89.52) million Chinese yuan a year ago. The company held 1.05 billion Chinese yuan in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2024.

CEO Yan Li noted that third-quarter sales growth fell short of targets due to recent policy changes in China affecting sales timing. However, retail demand remains robust, and the upcoming product lineup aligns with the new regulations, positioning the company well to manage these shifts. The launch of the NX Hyper electric motorcycle represents a key milestone, emphasizing a focus on performance and innovation.

Li added that the company has maintained a strong pace of new store openings this year, creating a solid base for future growth. At the recent Milan EICMA event, they introduced a series of new scooters, highlighting advanced design and innovative technology. These models will soon launch in the EU and the US.

Li expressed confidence in navigating market changes and delivering strong performance.

Outlook: Niu expects fourth-quarter revenues of 622 million Chinese yuan – 718 million Chinese yuan, representing a 30%-50% Y/Y increase.

Niu Technologies stock plunged 7% year-to-date.

Price Action: NIU shares closed lower by 0.50% at $1.99 on Friday.

