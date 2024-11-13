Cisco Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, 'Strong Start' To Year, Customers Investing In AI And More

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know from the report.

Q1 Earnings: Cisco reported first-quarter revenue of $13.84 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. The networking equipment maker reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 87 cents per share.

Cisco has now exceeded analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in 10 straight quarters, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down 6% year-over-year. Product revenue was down 9% year-over-year, while services revenue was up 6%.

Cisco generated $3.7 billion in cash flow from operations during the quarter, up 54% year-over-year. The company ended the quarter with $18.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“Cisco is off to a strong start to fiscal 2025. Our customers are investing in critical infrastructure to prepare for AI, and with the breadth of our portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity,” said Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco.

Cisco’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, payable on Jan. 22 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 3. The company also said it repurchased approximately 40 million shares of its common stock during the quarter.

Outlook: Cisco expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $13.75 billion and $13.95 billion. The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 89 cents to 91 cents per share.

Cisco expects full-year 2025 revenue of $55.3 billion to $56.3 billion. The company sees full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.66 per share.

Management will hold a conference call to further discuss these results with analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. ET.

CSCO Price Action: Cisco shares were up 0.37% in after-hours, trading at $59.40 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.