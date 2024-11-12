Occidental Petroleum Shares Steady After Mixed Q3 Results

Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY reported its third-quarter results after Tuesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Occidental Petroleum reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 74 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $7.15 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion.

Strong operational performance drove operating cash flow of $3.8 billion and operating cash flow before working capital of $3.1 billion.

resulted in quarterly free cash flow before working capital of $1.5 billion. Total company production of 1,412 Mboed exceeded the mid-point of guidance by 22 Mboed.

$145 million. OxyChem exceeded guidance with pre-tax income of $304 million.

Repaid $4 billion of debt, achieving nearly 90% of Occidental’s short-term debt reduction target.

“Strong operational performance across all segments has resulted in our highest quarterly operating cash flow this year,” said president and CEO Vicki Hollub.

“The integration of CrownRock is off to a great start in terms of personnel and operations, and we have made significant progress in our deleveraging efforts, achieving nearly 90% of our short-term debt reduction target,” Hollub added.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday.

OXY Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Occidental Petroleum shares are up 0.52% after-hours at $50.55 at the time of publication Tuesday.

