The Trade Desk Stock Is Tumbling After The Bell: What's Going On?

The Trade Desk Inc TTD shares are falling after the company reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q3 Revenue: $628 million, versus estimates of $619.85 million

Q3 Adjusted EPS: 41 cents, versus estimates of 39 cents

The Trade Desk reported total revenue growth of 27% year-over-year and noted customer retention remained strong at over 95% in the third quarter.

“The Trade Desk delivered strong performance in the third quarter, with revenue of $628 million, accelerating growth to 27%. This performance underlines the value that advertisers are placing on precision and transparency as they work with us to maximize the impact of their campaigns,” said Jeff Green, co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk.

“As we enter our busiest time of year and look ahead to 2025, we have never been in a better position to capture greater share of the $1 trillion advertising TAM.”

The company said it repurchased $54 million of its common stock in the quarter. The Trade Desk had $521 million remaining on its buyback as of Sept. 30. The company ended the quarter with $1.22 billion in cash and equivalents.

Guidance: The Trade Desk expects fourth-quarter revenue of at least $756 million, versus estimates of $749.78 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company expects fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA of approximately $363 million.

“Many of the largest media companies are now working with us to help clients capture the full value of CTV advertising via programmatic. We are similarly excited about the momentum in retail media and the pace of adoption by advertisers who are taking advantage of our retail data marketplace. And the performance improvements that our clients are seeing with Kokai — our largest platform upgrade to date — showcase the value of audience-driven, AI-enabled innovation,” Green said.

TTD Price Action: The Trade Desk shares were down 10.10% in after hours, trading at $119.15 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Pixabay.