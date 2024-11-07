Affirm Reports Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results: Details

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM reported its first-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Affirm reported quarterly losses of 31 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 35 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $698.47 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $664.01 million and is an increase over sales of $496.54 million from the same period last year.
Read Next: What Does Trump’s Victory Mean For EV Giant Tesla And The Big 3 Automakers?
“We continued driving accelerated growth while delivering consistent credit outcomes and managing the business to our target of 3-4% RLTC as a percentage of GMV, which stood at 3.8% this quarter. Year-over-year GMV growth re-accelerated, and growth in active consumers accelerated for the third consecutive quarter,” said Max Levchin, Affirm’s CEO.
“Transactions per active consumer grew 25% year over year to 5.1, and trailing 12-month GMV per active consumer grew 11% year over year to $1,500. We continue to expect to reach GAAP Operating Income profitability in FQ4'25,” Levchin added.
Outlook: Affirm sees second-quarter revenue of between $770 million and $810 million and fiscal year 2025 GMV of more than $34 billion.
AFRM Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Affirm shares are down 0.71% after-hours at $48.45 at the time of publication Thursday.
Read More:
- Trump’s Potential ‘Health Czar’ Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rattles Vaccine Stocks: ‘Shoot First Reaction’
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Your update on what’s going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!