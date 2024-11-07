DraftKings Q3 Highlights: Revenue Miss, 2024 Guidance Trim, First 2025 Outlook, CEO Reaffirms Focus On 'Sustainable Revenue Growth'

Sports betting and iGaming company DraftKings Inc DKNG reported third-quarter financial results after market close Thursday.

Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: DraftKings reported third-quarter revenue of $1.095 billion, up 39% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $1.112 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company said revenue growth came from strong customer engagement, the acquisition of new customers, the launch in new territories, and the impact of the acquisition of Jackpocket, which closed in May.

The company reported a loss of 17 cents per share, which beat a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 42 cents per share.

Monthly unique payers (MUP) were 3.6 million in the third quarter, up 55% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of the Jackpocket acquisition, monthly unique payers would have been up 27% year-over-year.

The average revenue per MUP was $103 in the third quarter, down 10% year over year. The lower revenue per payer was due to the Jackpocket acquisition. Excluding the Jackpocket acquisition, the average revenue per MUP was 8% higher year over year.

"DraftKings delivered strong performance in the third quarter with the return of NFL and college football," DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said.

DraftKings was live for mobile sports betting in 25 states and Washington D.C., representing 49% of the U.S. population in the third quarter. The company is also live with iGaming in five states and live for both sportsbook and iGaming in Ontario, Canada.

What's Next: The company lowered its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance from a range of $5.05 billion to $5.25 billion to a new range of $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion due to customer-friendly sport outcomes in the fourth quarter, which comes with the NFL season having several weeks of favorable outcomes for bettors.

Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $5.14 billion for the full fiscal year, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company also revised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance from a range of $340 million to $420 million to a new range of $240 million to $280 million.

DraftKings introduced fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance for the first time, with a range of $6.2 billion to $6.6 billion expected. The company also said it expects 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $900 million to $1.0 billion, reaffirming guidance from August.

"With major sports converging on the calendar, we are well-positioned to build on this momentum as we further enhance our top-ranked sportsbook app with additional live betting features and exciting new NBA markets," Robins said. "Our focus remains on driving sustainable revenue growth and profitability in 2025 and beyond."

The company's 2024 and 2025 guidance includes all existing mobile sports betting and iGaming markets and Jackpocket, but does not include any pending state launches.

Missouri legalized sports betting on Election Day 2024 and DraftKings expects to launch its sportsbook in the state pending approval. The company also expects to launch its sportsbook in Puerto Rico, which is pending approval.

DKNG Price Action: DraftKings stock is down 5% to $37.00 in after-hours trading Thursday, versus a 52-week trading range of $28.69 to $49.57.

