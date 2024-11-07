Nexstar Media Q3: Political Ads, Distribution Gains Drive 21% Revenue Growth

Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST shares are trading higher. The company reported a third-quarter fiscal year 2024 net revenue increase of 20.7% year over year to $1.366 billion. That’s in line with the consensus.

Revenues from Advertising rose 22.2% to $622 million. The growth was led by a $135 million year-over-year rise in election-year political advertising.

Distribution revenue gained 20.2% to $719 million. This growth was driven by the resolution of a 2023 MVPD dispute, favorable contract renewals, annual rate increases, higher vMVPD subscribers, new CW affiliations, and the return of partner stations.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 82.8% Y/Y to $510 million, and the margin expanded to 37.3% from 24.6% a year ago.

EPS was $5.27, up from $0.70 in the prior year quarter but below the consensus of $5.40.

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $327 million, up from $81 million in the prior year quarter. As of September 30, 2024, unrestricted cash stood at $181 million.

Buyback: The company repurchased shares worth $178 million in the quarter. The company announced a new $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization in July 2024.

Nexstar CEO Perry A. Sook said, ”During the quarter, we made further progress on our strategy for The CW, reducing operating losses by $36 million year-over-year and by $119 million year-to-date.”

”We debuted NASCAR Xfinity Series racing in September and WWE NXT wrestling in October on The CW broadcast network to double-digit percentage increases both in total audience and in adults 18-49 versus previous viewership on cable.”

Price Action: Nexstar shares are up 2.92% at $188.60 at the last check Thursday.

