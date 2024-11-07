Steve Madden Q3 Earnings Top Estimates As Revenue Jumps 13%, Lifts 2024 Outlook

Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO shares are trading lower on Thursday. The company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of 91 cents, beating the Wall Street View of 89 cents.
Quarterly revenues of $624.7 million surpassed the analyst consensus of $607.9 million. Revenue increased 13.0% year over year.
Direct-to-consumer revenue was $125.5 million, a 7.8% increase year over year. Revenue for the wholesale business was $495.7 million, a 14.4% increase year over year.
Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 41.5% compared to 42.1% in the same period of 2022. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were 27.9% compared to 27.0% in the same period of 2022.
The company ended the quarter with 282 company-operated brick-and-mortar retail stores and five e-commerce websites, as well as 67 company-operated concessions in international markets.
As of Sept. 30, cash and equivalents and short-term investments totaled $150.5 million. Inventory totaled $268.7 million as of the same date.
Dividend: The company approved a quarterly cash dividend of 21 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 27, to stockholders of record on Dec. 13.
Buyback: The company repurchased shares worth $20.2 million, which includes shares acquired through the net settlement of employees’ stock awards.
Outlook: Steve Madden raised its FY24 revenue guidance to a 13%-14% increase (up from 11%-13%) and now expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.62-$2.67, up from the prior range of $2.55-$2.65. The consensus estimate for adjusted EPS is $2.64.
Edward Rosenfeld, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “This performance was driven by outstanding growth in the accessories and apparel categories – including another quarter of exceptional performance in Steve Madden handbags and a strong contribution from newly acquired Almost Famous – and robust top line gains in international markets and direct-to-consumer channels, demonstrating our team’s strong execution of our key strategic initiatives.”
Price Action: SHOO shares are up 1.1% at $44.75 at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
- Invesco Launches New ETFs Targeting AI, Cybersecurity, And Defense. Here’s How Some Of Their Peers Have Performed In The Past Year
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.