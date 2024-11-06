Dutch Bros Stock Perks Up After Solid Q3 Earnings Report: Details

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares are up after the company reported its third-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report.

The Details: Dutch Bros reported quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $338.21 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $325.14 million and is an increase over sales of $264.51 million from the same period last year.

Dutch Bros opened 38 new shops, 33 were company-operated, across 11 states.

System same-shop sales and transactions increased 2.7% and 0.8%, respectively, relative to the same period in 2023.

Company-operated same-shop sales and transactions increased 4% and 2.4%, respectively, relative to the same period of 2023.

Company-operated shop revenues increased 30.4% to $308.3 million, as compared to $236.5 million in the same period last year.

“We delivered exceptional performance in the third quarter as we executed our strategic and operational initiatives. We believe our brand is resonating with customers, as we had the highest same-shop transaction growth quarter in two years, outside of the impact of Leap Day. In the third quarter we delivered a 28% revenue increase and systemwide same-shop sales growth of 2.7%, which exceeded our expectations,” said Christine Barone, CEO of Dutch Bros.

Outlook: The company raised its fiscal year total revenues to be between $1.255 billion and $1.26 billion, up from the prior range of $1.215 billion to $1.23 billion.

BROS Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Dutch Bros shares are up 15.20% after-hours at $40.25 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Dutch Bros Inc.